RMR Wealth Builders Buys 1,015 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total transaction of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.71. The firm has a market cap of $968.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.