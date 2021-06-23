RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 137.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 237,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

