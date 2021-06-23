RMR Wealth Builders Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $150.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $456.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

