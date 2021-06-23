RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $684.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,055. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.