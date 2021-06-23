Rodger Novak Sells 25,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 960,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $68.85 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

