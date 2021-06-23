Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.64. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$64.39, with a volume of 1,777,855 shares changing hands.

RCI.B has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.90. The company has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

