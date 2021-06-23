Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $19.00 on Wednesday, hitting $422.50. 368,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.71 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.