ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $7.78 million and $963,368.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

