Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $17.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

