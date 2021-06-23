Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Trading Down 0.3%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 14,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 56,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCR. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

