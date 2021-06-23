Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $214,996.20 and approximately $683.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 86,158,572 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

