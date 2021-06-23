Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 0%

Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) was up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 1,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MVP ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill MVP ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 25.09% of Roundhill MVP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

