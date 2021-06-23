Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cameco (TSE:CCO) a C$17.00 Price Target

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a C$17.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.08.

TSE:CCO traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.29. 537,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -247.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.62.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

