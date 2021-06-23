Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $50.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

