Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$131.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,898. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

