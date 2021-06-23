Royal Bank of Canada Raises Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $173.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

KRTX opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

