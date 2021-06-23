Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$131.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.90.

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$125.92. 984,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.55 and a 52 week high of C$128.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,231.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

