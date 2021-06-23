Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$131.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

RY traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.92. 984,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,184. The company has a market cap of C$179.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.55 and a 52 week high of C$128.72.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock worth $2,149,231 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

