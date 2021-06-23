RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.93. 998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 559,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 19,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

