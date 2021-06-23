RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,360. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
