RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,360. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

