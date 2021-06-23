RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Sells $18,232.50 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Heather Ohlberg sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $18,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RPT remained flat at $$13.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

