Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 41.7% Lower This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59,686.02 and approximately $13,676.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.96 or 0.00049227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

