Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RGB) Declares $0.46 Final Dividend

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RGB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4618 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.