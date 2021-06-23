Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Russell Investments Australian Select Corporate Bond ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

