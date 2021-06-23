Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,701 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

APPS stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

