Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,009 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of National HealthCare worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

