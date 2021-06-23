Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,884 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 130.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

