Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,644 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SPX FLOW worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 61.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

