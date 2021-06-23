Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,660 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cantel Medical worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMD opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.