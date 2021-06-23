Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 70,165 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 168.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Sterling Construction worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

