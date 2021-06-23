Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

