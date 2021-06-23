Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,467 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of AXT worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $9,742,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXTI stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $453.46 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 2.28.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

