Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,406 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

