Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after acquiring an additional 621,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,605 shares of company stock worth $28,895,799 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.