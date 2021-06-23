Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Scholastic worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scholastic by 71.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 62.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

