Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

