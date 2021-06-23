Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Denny’s worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $12,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DENN opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 210.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

