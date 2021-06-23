Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of MFA Financial worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 1,596,117 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

