Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Radius Health worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 66,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $904.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.