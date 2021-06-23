Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Quotient Technology worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after buying an additional 269,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUOT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,165,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

