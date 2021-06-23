Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 900.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Accuray worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Accuray by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.