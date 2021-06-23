Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2,937.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

