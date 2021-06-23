Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of TrueCar worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

