Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

