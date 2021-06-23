Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Hawaiian worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hawaiian stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.42.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

