Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of RE/MAX worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $612.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

