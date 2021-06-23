Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 371.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Newpark Resources worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 292.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 827,626 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 395,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $340.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

