Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 25.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

