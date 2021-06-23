Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

