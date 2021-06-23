Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,962 shares of company stock worth $16,572,619 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

